Banton (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Banton will shake off a questionable tag due to the illness and suit up Tuesday. The 25-year-old guard has made five straight appearances for Portland, averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 12.8 minutes per contest.