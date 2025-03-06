Banton (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Banton won't be available to play for the first outing since Dec. 30 while he tends to a personal matter. The 25-year-old guard has provided a spark off the bench this season, and his next chance to feature will come Sunday against the Pistons.
