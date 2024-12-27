Banton (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Banton has been dealing with hip problems of late, and he'll miss a game for the third time across Portland's last four contests due to a nagging contusion. His next chance to play will come against the Mavericks on Saturday.
