Banton (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Banton provides a scoring punch off the bench, but this hip injury will prevent him from taking the floor in this one. The 25-year-old has been a key rotation piece for the Trail Blazers since the start of November, averaging 11.0 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game during that stretch.