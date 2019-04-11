Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Active, may not play
Lillard will be active but may be held out for rest purposes, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard's availability has technically been upgraded although it remains unclear if he'll actually play. Given the fact that the Blazers are comfortably within the playoffs, it seems unlikely that they'll risk Lillards health in the last, relatively meaningless game.
