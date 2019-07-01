Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Agrees to supermax deal

Lillard and the Trail Blazers reached agreement Sunday on a four-year, $196 million supermax extension, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Word surfaced shortly after Portland was eliminated from the postseason in May that Lillard was working toward a long-term extension, so it comes as little surprise that player and team were able to find common ground on a new deal on the first day of the new league year. The extension will keep Lillard on the books through the 2024-25 campaign, assuming he accepts his $54.3 million player option for that season. Lillard, who has made four consecutive all-NBA teams, should make for a comfortable late-first-round or early-second-round selection in fantasy drafts after averaging 25.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.6 boards, 3.0 triples and 1.1 steals per game in 2018-19 while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 91.2 percent from the charity stripe.