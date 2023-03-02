Lillard totaled 41 points (12-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 15-16 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Lillard was at it again Wednesday, racking up 18 points in the first half on 5-of-10 shooting from the field before pouring in another 23 points over the final two quarters as Portland fell to the Pelicans at home. The star point guard finished with a game-high 41 points on the night, though surprisingly failed to record an assist for the first time all season. It was Lillard's 13th time this season breaking the 40-point mark and he's shooting 53.08 percent from the field since the All-Star break.