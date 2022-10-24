Lillard finished Sunday's 106-104 victory over the Lakers with 41 points (15-25 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes.
Lillard got the night started by making six of his 10 shots in the first quarter and scoring 14 points. Portland began the fourth quarter down by five points and Lillard scored 12 points -- including draining a three with 12.4 seconds left to give the Trail Blazers a 104-102 lead -- as it mounted a comeback. The 32-year-old has scored 41 points in consecutive games and is averaging 34.0 points while making 47.1 percent of his shot attempts and 36.4 percent of his three-point tries in the season's first three games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Stellar night in overtime win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Resting Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues strong preseason play•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 16 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Available for training camp•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will sign two-year extension•