Lillard finished Sunday's 106-104 victory over the Lakers with 41 points (15-25 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes.

Lillard got the night started by making six of his 10 shots in the first quarter and scoring 14 points. Portland began the fourth quarter down by five points and Lillard scored 12 points -- including draining a three with 12.4 seconds left to give the Trail Blazers a 104-102 lead -- as it mounted a comeback. The 32-year-old has scored 41 points in consecutive games and is averaging 34.0 points while making 47.1 percent of his shot attempts and 36.4 percent of his three-point tries in the season's first three games.