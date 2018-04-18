Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another below-average effort in Game 2 loss

Lillard accounted for 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes during Portland's 111-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

As stellar as he was during the regular season, Lillard has undeniably come up short in the first two games of the series against the Pelicans, shooting just 31.7 percent over that span, including 31.3 percent from distance. The 27-year-old All-Star couldn't help make up for the in-game injuries of Jusuf Nurkic (leg) and Evan Turner (toe), actually finishing with one less point than in Game 1. With the Blazers in a troubling 2-0 hole, Lillard will undoubtedly need to step his game up for Thursday's Game 3, especially if either or both of his aforementioned teammates are forced to miss that contest.