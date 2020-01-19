Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another big scoring haul

Lillard had 34 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 loss at Oklahoma City.

The star point guard took advantage of the absence of backcourt mate C.J. McCollum (ankle) to clear the 30-point mark for the third time in four games. Even if McCollum is back in action Monday against the Warriors, Lillard won't be in line for much of a downturn his production. With averages of 27.1 points, 7.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 triples and 1.0 steals per game on the season to go with a 44.6 percent mark from the field and 88.1 percent mark from the free-throw line, Lillard has delivered first-round value in most fantasy formats.