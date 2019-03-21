Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another double-double in win

Lillard tallied 33 points (9-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

It was an ultra-efficient performance for the All-Star , who actually rested the entire fourth quarter but still managed his third double-double of the last five games. Lillard has unsurprisingly taken on an even larger role with C.J. McCollum missing the last two games with a knee injury, as the former now has back-to-back 30-point efforts. Lillard has actually hit the mark in three consecutive contests overall, his first such streak of the season. Lillard is enjoying a particularly sharp month from distance as well, as he's drained half his attempts in four of 10 March games on his way to an impressive 40.7 percent success rate.

