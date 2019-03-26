Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another double-double Monday
Lillard finished with 31 points (10-30 FG, 4-16 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 48 minutes during Monday's 148-144 victory over the Nets.
Lillard was instrumental in the Trail Blazers double-overtime victory, ending with 30 points and 12 assists. It was far from his best shooting night as he went 10-of-30 from the field and 4-of-16 from beyond the arc. He continues to step up with C.J. McCollum on the sidelines and could be required to do even more with Jusuf Nurkic (leg) out for the season. There is still no firm timetable for McCollum and so we should just expect big nights from Lillard basically every time he steps on the floor.
