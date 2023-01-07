Lillard closed with 19 points (7-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-99 loss to the Pacers.

Lillard struggled from the field for the second time in as many games, shooting less than 30 percent and going 1-for-8 from beyond the arc Friday night. He'll have a chance to right the ship in Toronto on Sunday. The six-time All-Star is still averaging an excellent 27.4 points, 7.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game this season.