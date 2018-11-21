Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another strong effort in close win
Lillard provided 29 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-114 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
Lillard and backcourt mate C.J. McCollum combined for 60 of Portland's points, and Lillard got a lot of help propping up his final line from some strong free-throw shooting. The All-Star guard has made double-digit visits to the charity stripe in three of his last four games, going 33-for-38 during that span. That's helped him through some shooting struggles that have seen Lillard drain 40.9 percent or less of his attempts from the field in those contests. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Lillard now has 25 points or more in six of 10 November contests.
