Lillard (Achilles) is scheduled to participate Saturday in the 2026 State Farm 3-Point Contest at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles.

While he isn't on track to play in games at any point this season after undergoing surgery May 2 to repair a torn left Achilles tendon, Lillard is thus far moving along in his rehab program as anticipated and made enough progress for the Trail Blazers to sign off on him taking part in All-Star festivities. Earlier this week, Lillard was reluctant to provide many details about where he stands in his recovery process, but he's posted social media videos throughout the season that have shown him shooting, sprinting and dunking, per Jason Quick of The Athletic. After taking part in the 3-Point Contest, Lillard could be cleared to practice in some fashion before the end of the season, which would likely set the stage for him to be a full participant at the beginning of training camp next fall.