Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Approaches triple-double
Lillard registered 33 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 111-102 loss to the Mavericks.
Lillard poured in 25 of his 33 points in the second half, but his efforts weren't enough after the Mavericks carried a 15-point lead into intermission. The point guard has topped 30 points in four of the past five contests while averaging 6.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steal per game over that stretch.
