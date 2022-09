Lillard (abdomen) will be available for training camp, Danny Marang of BlazersEdge.com reports.

Lillard played just 29 games last season due to an abdominal injury that ultimately required surgery. The All-Star point guard signed a two-year, $120 million extension this offseason and is expected to lead a revamped roster with Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.