Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Back with team
Lillard (personal) participated in Monday's shootaround, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard missed Sunday's practice for personal reasons, but he rejoined the team at morning shootaround and will be available for Monday's game against the Clippers. Through 29 games this season, the point guard is averaging an impressive 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds across 35.2 minutes.
