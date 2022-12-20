Lillard ended with 28 points (9-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 123-121 loss to Oklahoma City. His 21st point of the contest pushed him pass Clyde Drexler for Portland's all-time franchise scoring record.

Lillard came into the contest needing 20 points to tie Drexler atop the list of all-time Trail Blazers scorers, and he got there on a three-pointer in the third quarter. The superstar point guard then passed Drexler with a free-throw later in the period, and he went on to lead Portland with 28 points in the contest. It appeared Lillard might play the hero on his big night when he hit a game-tying layup with 3.5 seconds remaining, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jumper as time expired gave OKC the victory. Despite the disappointing final result for Lillard, this was another big individual performance for him, as he's now topped 20 points in eight straight contests.