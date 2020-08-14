Lillard compiled 42 points (13-22 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 43 minutes in Thursday's 134-133 victory over the Nets.

There was a sense that Portland could pull this one out when Lillard hurled up a shot from the halfcourt logo and drained it. Moments later, he made a steal at almost the exact same spot that turned the tide. The Nets knew they needed to keep him clamped down but even when double-teamed, he would either dish one of his 12 assists to an open shooter, or somehow manage to find a shot himself. The win sets up a classic matchup between rookie and veteran, as Ja Morant and Dame will clash in the play-in game.