Lillard scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and dished four assists across 30 minutes in a blowout loss to Dallas on Sunday.
Lillard's overall field-goal rate was tolerable, but he missed all seven of his attempts from deep and failed to make a three-pointer for the first time since Feb. 12. He still led Portland in scoring in a game that got away in the third quarter, but it was a subpar outcome for Lillard given that he came in averaging 38.8 points over his previous four games.
