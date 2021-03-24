Lillard totaled 22 points (5-17 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists and three rebounds over 38 minutes in a loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Lillard paced Portland in scoring, as usual, but for the second straight game he struggled to find the bottom of the net. Over his past two contests, Lillard has gone 3-of-21 from beyond the arc and averaged a modest 20.5 points. There's little need to be concerned about the All-Star's long-term production; prior to the two-game stretch, he had averaged 36.3 points across seven contests.