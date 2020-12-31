Lillard scored 20 points (3-14 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 14-15 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists, a steal and four turnovers in 29 minutes of Wednesday's 128-105 loss to the Clippers.

Lillard was carried to 20 points by his free throw shooting as he struggled from the floor on Wednesday. Better days are ahead for the guard as his talent is such that even in an off night he can challenge for the team high in points and that floor makes him a great fantasy asset.