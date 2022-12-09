Lillard recorded 40 points (12-22 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Lillard connected on a season-high nine triples, propelling the Trail Blazers to within one point of victory. Since returning from his second stint on the sideline, Lillard has put together back-to-back performances of at least 32 minutes. Production aside, this is a great sign that he is fully recovered from his nagging calf issue.