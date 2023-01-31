Lillard finished Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks with 42 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 17-17 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 38 minutes.

Highlighted by his flawless shooting from the free-throw line on heavy volume, Lillard was able to conclude January with a bang, coming away with his fifth 40-point game on the month. While playing in all 15 of Portland's games in January, Lillard averaged 34.5 points, 7.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 90.6 percent from the charity stripe.