Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Claws way to 20-point mark Saturday
Lillard mustered 20 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 win over the Thunder.
Lillard endured a rare off night while dealing with one of the tougher matchups for point guards, but he just managed to get to the 20-point mark for the eighth straight game. Moreover, the sixth-year guard was also able to extend his streak of games with multiple three-pointers to 10. The 27-year-old had shot over 40.0 percent in seven of the eight games prior to Saturday, so the outlier is one that isn't likely to be replicated in a premium matchup against the Lakers on Monday evening.
