Lillard (wrist) will play Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

Lillard was listed as probable entering the day so there was never much concern about his status for Wednesday's rematch. The star guard is coming off of a 28-point night against the Thunder on Monday. Since returning from a calf injury on Dec. 4, Lillard is averaging 31.1 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 made threes per game (48.0% 3Pt).