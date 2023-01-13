Lillard (ankle) will play Thursday against the Cavaliers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Lillard was handed a questionable tag earlier in the day due to a left ankle sprain, but he's since gained clearance to take the court. He's coming off a 30-point performance Tuesday against the Magic.
