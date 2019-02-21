Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Cleared to play
Lillard (ankle) will be available Thursday against the Nets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
A sprained left ankle threatened Lillard's availability for the Blazers' first game after the All-Star break, but the point guard will ultimately be able to take the court. In five February games, he's averaging 25.4 points, 7.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals on 45.3 percent shooting.
