Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Co-leads team with 26 in loss
Lillard supplied 26 points (9-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 39 minutes in Friday's 105-100 loss to the Celtics.
Lillard's scoring total co-led the Blazers on the night and served as his highest over the last five games. The All-Star guard also took his most shot attempts since March 5, as Portland tried in vain to prevent a Celtics comeback in the final period. Lillard's shot remains somewhat off -- he's now posted a 40.0 percent or lower success rate from the floor in four of the last five -- but he continues to hit the 20-point mark at a minimum by keeping his volume at prolific levels.
