Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Collects double-double Saturday

Lillard scored 18 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 93-91 win against Charlotte.

In addition to collecting his fourth double-double of the season, Lillard added to his high-scoring month of December with 18 points on Saturday. In seven games, the Portland guard is averaging 27.1 points for the month. For Lillard, who is averaging 25.7 points, 18 points is low by comparison. In 21-of-29 games this season, he has scored at least 21 points and reached 30 points in 10 of those 21. However, on Saturday, Lillard cracked double-digits in assists for only the second time to fill out his stat line against Charlotte.