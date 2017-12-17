Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Collects double-double Saturday
Lillard scored 18 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 93-91 win against Charlotte.
In addition to collecting his fourth double-double of the season, Lillard added to his high-scoring month of December with 18 points on Saturday. In seven games, the Portland guard is averaging 27.1 points for the month. For Lillard, who is averaging 25.7 points, 18 points is low by comparison. In 21-of-29 games this season, he has scored at least 21 points and reached 30 points in 10 of those 21. However, on Saturday, Lillard cracked double-digits in assists for only the second time to fill out his stat line against Charlotte.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 21 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Erupts for season-high 39 in Monday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play through sore ankle Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 35 points Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 30 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Plays 41 minutes in victory•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...