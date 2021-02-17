Lillard finished with 31 points (12-25 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals through 37 minutes during the 115-104 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Lillard rebounded nicely after what would be considered an off night for the guard. He had posted one of his season-lows in points (20) only days ago in a win over Cleveland but bounced right back against Oklahoma. Not only that but he saw his first double-double in quite awhile. Granted he could have numerous on the season if he were to move the ball around more, but he is the primary shooter for the team. Nonetheless, Lillard will always be worthy of a stream and is for the most part matchup proof.