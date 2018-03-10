Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues hot streak

Lillard finished with 28 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists and four rebounds during Friday's 125-108 victory over Golden State.

Lillard came into this game having scored at least 30 points in four of his previous six games. While his field-goal percentage has been up and down, he has been finding his way to the charity stripe with regularity. This, along with his abundance of three-pointers, has made him one of the hottest players in all of fantasy over the past 6 weeks. Continue to deploy him and enjoy the ride.