Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues hot streak
Lillard finished with 28 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists and four rebounds during Friday's 125-108 victory over Golden State.
Lillard came into this game having scored at least 30 points in four of his previous six games. While his field-goal percentage has been up and down, he has been finding his way to the charity stripe with regularity. This, along with his abundance of three-pointers, has made him one of the hottest players in all of fantasy over the past 6 weeks. Continue to deploy him and enjoy the ride.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Erupts for 37 in Tuesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Single handedly earns victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Claws way to 20-point mark Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Overcomes slow start Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores game-high 26 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 40 points in victory•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...