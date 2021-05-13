Lillard tallied 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one block during Wednesday's 105-98 win over Utah.

Lillard continued his magnificent stretch of offensive performances lately, as the guard posted his sixth straight with at least 30 points. During that span, Lillard is averaging 32.8 points which is up from his season average of 28.7. Lillard and the Blazers will look to clinch a playoff spot during their next game against Phoenix on Thursday barring a Lakers' win Wednesday.