Lillard produced 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 118-101 loss to the Jazz.
Lillard looks like his usual self with no signs of the injury that sidelined him for two-thirds of last season. The Trail Blazers need a solid second scoring option to emerge for the team, and once the team smooths out the kinks, Anfernee Simons and Lillard should both excel in the backcourt.
