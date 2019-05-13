Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Contributes despite shooting woes
Lillard finished with 13 points (3-17 FG, 2-9 2Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in 45 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over the Nuggets.
Lillard struggled mightily from the field Sunday, finishing just 3-of-17 from the field. Despite his shooting woes, the Trail Blazers were still able to hold on to defeat the Nuggets and in turn, advancing to the Western Conference finals for the first time in almost 20 years. Lillard managed to factor into the game, compiling 10 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, outlining his overall importance to the team. He is going to need to find his range come Tuesday as the Warriors will likely take advantage of poor shooting nights such as this.
