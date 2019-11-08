Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Cools down Thursday

Lillard amassed 22 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Clippers.

After scoring 72 points on 61.9 percent shooting from the field over his past two games, Lillard fell back down to earth against a staunch Clippers defense Thursday. The star guard's on a torrid pace to start the season and continues to prove why he's amongst the top fantasy players at any position. Through eight games, Lillard's averaging a career-high 30.0 points, 7.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 37.7 minutes per game.