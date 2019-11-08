Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Cools down Thursday
Lillard amassed 22 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Clippers.
After scoring 72 points on 61.9 percent shooting from the field over his past two games, Lillard fell back down to earth against a staunch Clippers defense Thursday. The star guard's on a torrid pace to start the season and continues to prove why he's amongst the top fantasy players at any position. Through eight games, Lillard's averaging a career-high 30.0 points, 7.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 37.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Big scoring run continues•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops eight triples in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes for 28 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores efficient 28 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 35 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops game-high 32 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.