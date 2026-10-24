Lillard racked up 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 128-120 victory over the Kings.

Lillard tied Toumani Camara for second on the team in scoring but cooled off from deep, making just two of his 10 three-point attempts after hitting six in the opener. The veteran guard missed all of last season while rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon after rejoining Portland, and his early workload has been encouraging. Lillard and the Blazers visit the Lakers on Tuesday.