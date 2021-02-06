Lillard could have a minutes restriction during Saturday's game against the Knicks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Lillard will be available for Saturday's game despite dealing with a strained abdomen. However, his playing time may be restricted during his first game back on the court. It's not clear how much he'll be limited, but coach Terry Stotts said that his minutes will be based on how he feels during the game.