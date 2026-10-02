Lillard may open training camp with Portland's starting group, according to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

With Lillard coming off an Achilles injury and now with a questionable fit alongside Ja Morant, the Portland backcourt has been one of the league's top camp storylines. The Trail Blazers open their preseason Wednesday against Golden State, and perhaps their first exhibition starting lineup will offer a hint to their plans for the regular season. Jrue Holiday is already expected to spend more time on the wing, so Portland could experiment with three-guard lineups featuring Lillard, Morant and Holiday at times.