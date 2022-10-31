Head coach Chauncey Billups confirmed that Lillard (calf) will remain out for Wednesday's home game against the Grizzlies, but the Trail Blazers hope to have the point guard back at some point during their six-game road trip that begins Friday in Phoenix, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Lillard is expected to have his strained right calf re-evaluated before the Trail Blazers depart for Phoenix on Thursday, so clarity on his status could come in advance of Friday's contest. Even if Friday proves to be too ambitious for Lillard to make it back to the lineup, he sounds like he'll have a chance to suit up at some point during the remaining five games of the road trip, which concludes Nov. 12 in Dallas. When Lillard missed his first game this past Friday, rookie Shaedon Sharpe replaced him in the starting five and logged 29 minutes as an off-ball guard while Anfernee Simons manned the point.