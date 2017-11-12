Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dealing with finger injury, will play Monday
Lillard sat out of Sunday's practice with a left ring finger injury, but will play Monday against the Nuggets, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
It doesn't sound like anything overly serious and it's not to his shooting hand, so the finger shouldn't have much of an impact on Lillard's play. Look for him to start as usual Monday and take on a full workload. Lillard has averaged 25.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 36.3 minutes so far this season.
