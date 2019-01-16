Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Deemed as questionable Wednesday

Lillard is listed as questionable heading into Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a right hand strain, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It's currently unknown when Lillard suffered the hand strain and how severe the injury may be, but nevertheless, he is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup. Lillard will likely be a game-time decision and more news regarding the Weber State product's status for the contest against the Cavaliers should surface rather soon. Guards Seth Curry and Evan Turner will likely compete for most of the minutes if Lillard is inactive Wednesday.