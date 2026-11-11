Lillard ended Tuesday's 123-103 win over the Thunder with 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes.

Lillard took over after halftime, hitting three after three, capped by a logo shot at the end of the third that pretty much put the game away. He led Portland in scoring in limited minutes because the Blazers didn't need him late. He's looked a lot like his old self lately, which is great news for a Portland team that's missing Ja Morant (hamstring) and Shaedon Sharpe (knee).