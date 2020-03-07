Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dishes out six assists
Lillard scored 24 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding six assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss at Phoenix.
Lillard has done a good job since returning from an injury that forced him to miss the All-Star Game, scoring at least 20 points and dishing out at least five dimes in both contests thus far. The fact that he's healthy is the most important thing regarding the star point guard, and he should experience an increase on his usage rate -- as well as his overall production -- in the coming games as the Blazers remain alive in Western Conference the playoff race.
