Lillard tallied 34 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 35 minutes in Friday's 123-98 win over the Warriors.
Lillard was a key offensive force for the Trail Blazers once again Friday, leading the team in both scoring and assists during the comfortable win over the Warriors. His 34 points marked his highest scoring total of the season, and he was much more efficient from the floor than he was in Wednesday's loss. He'll get a chance to face Golden State once again Sunday.
