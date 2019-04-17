Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dominant performance Tuesday

Lillard finished with 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-94 victory over the Thunder.

Lillard put up another impressive performance Tuesday, outplaying Russell Westbrook on both ends of the floor. The Trail Blazers emerged 20-point victors in Game 2 of their series and head to Oklahoma City with all the momentum. Lillard and CJ McCollum combined to hit more three-pointers than the entire Thunder roster and will be looking to continue their dominant play in Game 3 Friday.