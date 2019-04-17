Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dominant performance Tuesday

Lillard finished with 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-94 victory over the Thunder.

Lillard put up another impressive performance Tuesday, outplaying Russell Westbrook on both ends of the floor. The Trail Blazers emerged 20-point victors in Game 2 of their series and head to Oklahoma City with all the momentum. Lillard and CJ McCollum combined to hit more three-pointers than the entire Thunder roster and will be looking to continue their dominant play in Game 3 Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...