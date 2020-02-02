Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dominant run rages on
Lillard supplied 51 points (17-29 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 124-107 win over the Jazz.
A typically tough Jazz defense did little to stifle Lillard, who has been enjoying the best offensive run of his career in the past two weeks. Over his last eight outings, the star point guard is averaging a whopping 45.1 points to go with 9.6 assists, 7.1 triples, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 39.5 minutes while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 88.1 percent from the line (on 10.5 attempts per game). Lillard's stellar form of late has allowed him to move ahead of Anthony Davis as the second-most valuable fantasy option in eight-category leagues this season, trailing only James Harden.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Unstoppable in emotion-filled game•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Posts triple-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scoring binge rolls on•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Logo Lillard falls short•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes for franchise, MLK Day-record 61•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another big scoring haul•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.