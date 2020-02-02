Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dominant run rages on

Lillard supplied 51 points (17-29 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 124-107 win over the Jazz.

A typically tough Jazz defense did little to stifle Lillard, who has been enjoying the best offensive run of his career in the past two weeks. Over his last eight outings, the star point guard is averaging a whopping 45.1 points to go with 9.6 assists, 7.1 triples, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 39.5 minutes while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 88.1 percent from the line (on 10.5 attempts per game). Lillard's stellar form of late has allowed him to move ahead of Anthony Davis as the second-most valuable fantasy option in eight-category leagues this season, trailing only James Harden.