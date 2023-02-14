Lillard recorded 40 points (13-23 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 127-115 victory over the Lakers.

Lillard led all players in scoring in the contest, registering his 11th performance of 40-plus points this season. The star point guard had 30 points by halftime, 24 of which came from beyond the arc. He could have ended with an even bigger stat line if not for the blowout nature of the score, as he spent the final seven minutes of the game on the bench. Lillard has been on an incredible tear for over a month, averaging 36.9 points, 7.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 three-pointers while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 94.5 percent from the free-throw line over his past 19 contests.