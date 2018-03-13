Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Dominates with 32 points and 10 assists in win

Lillard posted 32 points (8-19 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-99 win over the Heat.

Lillard put up 22 of his 32 points in the second half and now leads the league in second-half scoring. Seven of his eight converted field goals were from long range, and over the past 10 games, he's converted 40.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Lillard is peaking at the right time, as he's playing as good or better than he has at any point in his career.